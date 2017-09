Hagens Berman Absorbs 3-Lawyer Enviro Firm In Mass.

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP has announced that it has picked up the three attorneys — including one partner — of a Massachusetts-based law firm the Pawa Law Group, all specializing in environmental litigation.



The firm said on Tuesday that it has added Matthew Pawa as partner, and Benjamin Krass and Wesley Kelman as counsel from the Pawa Law Group PC. Pawa told Law360 on Friday that there is synergy between Hagens Berman and his team because both are interested in environmental law, and that the...

