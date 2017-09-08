Libor Transition Creates Uncertainty for SF Market, Fitch Says

Law360, London (September 8, 2017, 6:07 PM BST) -- The enormous structured finance market is facing significant disruption as regulators bid to replace the London Interbank Offered Rate benchmark with another reference rate, ratings agency Fitch said Friday.



Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said banks must maintain the controversial benchmark until 2021, when it will be replaced with a more suitable reference rate. Structured finance products include combinations of repackaged derivatives, swaps and various debt instruments, for which the Libor reference rate is a key valuation measure.



Fitch outlined the heightened risks to the market and said...

