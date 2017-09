Doc Sued Over Surgery On Wrong Ear, Causing Deafness

Law360, Houston (September 8, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A Houston doctor and the Houston Ear Nose & Throat Clinic LLP that employs him were hit with a lawsuit Thursday by a mother on behalf of her now-deaf son, who alleges the doctor performed a cochlear implant surgery on the wrong ear and rendered the boy completely deaf in both ears.



Porsha Celestine, on behalf of her minor son identified as B.J. in the petition, alleges her son was referred to otolaryngologist Dr. G. Walter McReynolds with a recommendation for a right cochlear implant after...

