CFPB's Usury Fight Against Calif. Tribe Shifts To Kan.

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has ordered a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau suit over a California tribe's allegedly abusive loans moved to Kansas federal court, saying Friday that Kansas is more convenient, even if the interest-of-justice calculation is a toss-up.



U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin granted the motion of four lenders — owned by a California tribe, the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake — to transfer the CFPB suit against them to Kansas, where the lenders operate a call center.



Golden Valley Lending Inc., Silver Cloud Financial...

