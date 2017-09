Mass. Judge Denies New Trial For Lawn Mower Victim

Law360, Boston (September 11, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Boston on Friday rejected a Massachusetts man’s efforts to relitigate his case alleging that lawnmower manufacturer MTD Products Ltd. caused an accident that cost him several fingers.



U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said Anthony Provanzano couldn’t get a reversal of the jury’s verdict or a new trial on the issue of causation. After a trial in May, a jury found that MTD breached its implied warranty and was negligent in its design, manufacture or failure to warn about the dangers of the...

