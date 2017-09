Atty, Law Firm Rip Diamond Resorts Suit Over 'Secret Sauce'

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Attorney Austin N. Aaronson and his law firm urged a Florida federal judge on Friday to toss a suit by hospitality company Diamond Resorts alleging they made false promises to potential clients that their “secret sauce” of remedies can release time-share members from contracts, saying they are protected by the state's litigation immunity privilege.



Aaronson and his firm, Aaronson Austin PA, argued in a motion to dismiss that Diamond has no standing to bring suit against them for any purported deficiencies in the legal services Aaronson...

