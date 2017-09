London Holds Top Financial Center Spot Despite Brexit Threat

Law360, London (September 11, 2017, 3:32 PM BST) -- London has retained its position as the world’s top financial center in a study published Monday, increasing its lead over New York despite Brexit continuing to be a major source of uncertainty across the European Union.



The Global Financial Centers Index, produced by commercial think tank Z/Yen Group Ltd. and the China Development Institute, a nongovernmental policy think tank, put London in first place with a rating of 780 — which is 24 points above New York in second place, and 36 points above Hong Kong...

