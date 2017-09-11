Beware Insurtech Advances, OECD Tells Regulators

By William Shaw

Law360, London (September 11, 2017, 2:06 PM BST) -- Regulators must ensure that the surging deployment of big data does not render high-risk sections of the population completely uninsurable, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said.

Amid growing international focus on just how insurance technology should be regulated, the OECD warned that processing detailed information on particular groups could bump up their premium costs beyond the level which they can afford to pay.

“Ensuring that policyholders are fairly treated and appropriately protected when the implication of certain … technologies are uncertain will be important,”...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular