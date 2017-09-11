Beware Insurtech Advances, OECD Tells Regulators

Law360, London (September 11, 2017, 2:06 PM BST) -- Regulators must ensure that the surging deployment of big data does not render high-risk sections of the population completely uninsurable, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said.



Amid growing international focus on just how insurance technology should be regulated, the OECD warned that processing detailed information on particular groups could bump up their premium costs beyond the level which they can afford to pay.



“Ensuring that policyholders are fairly treated and appropriately protected when the implication of certain … technologies are uncertain will be important,”...

To view the full article, register now.