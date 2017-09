BOE's Carney Takes 2 New Global Banking Roles

Law360, London (September 11, 2017, 4:34 PM BST) -- Bank of England governor Mark Carney’s influence on global financial reform will grow as he takes the reins of two pivotal groups for the body that oversees international central banks, according to a Monday announcement.



Carney was appointed by the Bank for International Settlements to chair its Global Economy Meeting and the Economic Consultative Committee, and will start his new roles on Dec. 1.



The Global Economy Meeting comprises the governors of 30 BIS member central banks, accounting for about four fifths of global gross domestic...

