EU Bank Capital Improves Ahead Of Crunch Reform Talks

Law360, London (September 12, 2017, 10:26 AM BST) -- Europe’s banks have improved their capital positions as they prepare to implement the last and most rigorous set of post-crisis reforms drawn up by global regulators, two monitoring exercises revealed Tuesday.



The test results were published by the European Banking Authority, which oversees European Union lenders, and the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), which supervises global banking regulation.



The findings are based on data as of December 31, 2016 from 200 banks, including 105 large internationally active banks, and show further improvement in capital buffers....

To view the full article, register now.