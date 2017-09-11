EU Weighs Fintech Support For Bloc's Capital Markets

Law360, London (September 11, 2017, 4:34 PM BST) -- European officials are to discuss the impact financial technology is having on the region’s banks and stuttering capital markets at in informal meeting of finance experts on Friday.



Members of the economics and finance committee of the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, will focus on the speed at which the fintech sector is evolving, and how laws could be tweaked to help firms offer more support to lenders.



The officials are also due to discuss a report into the current state of the fintech sector...

