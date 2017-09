Firms Get UK Update On MiFID II Trading Notification Rules

Law360, London (September 11, 2017, 6:43 PM BST) -- The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority updated guidance on Monday for investment firms that will need to notify the agency when their trading activities push them into the "systematic internalizers" reporting regime, in line with increased scrutiny by European watchdogs of potential regulatory loopholes.



The FCA has added extra detail on its notification requirements for firms that either specialize in algorithmic trading or act as systematic internalizers by executing client orders using the firms' own capital, under the incoming second Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, or MiFID...

