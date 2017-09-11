EIOPA To Examine Brexit Threat To Insurance Contracts

Law360, London (September 11, 2017, 5:17 PM BST) -- Europe’s top insurance regulator is preparing to investigate how Brexit will affect existing insurance contracts, flows of data and cooperation between watchdogs, its chairman said in a speech released Monday.



Amid mounting concerns over whether cross-border insurance deals involving British firms will survive Brexit, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority will examine tough problems that include the continuity of contracts, Gabriel Bernardino said.



“We are now looking at elements related to the possible impact of Brexit on market stability and consumers,” Bernardino told a global...

To view the full article, register now.