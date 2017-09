Trump Taps CSX, McClure Execs To Top Pipeline, Highway Posts

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has nominated a veteran freight rail executive from CSX Transportation Inc. to serve as administrator of the nation’s pipeline safety regulator and picked the president of McClure Engineering Co. to serve as administrator of the Federal Highway Administration, the White House said Friday.



Howard R. Elliott, a 40-year veteran of the U.S. freight rail industry who has spent the last decade as CSX Transportation’s group vice president of public safety, health, environment and security in Jacksonville, Florida, has been tapped to be administrator...

To view the full article, register now.