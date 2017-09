Former RSA Claims Handler Jailed For £279K Fraud

Law360, London (September 11, 2017, 5:41 PM BST) -- A former staff member at RSA Insurance was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for approving more than £279,000 ($367,629) in false claims, the City of London Police said on Monday.



Kevin Macey, 49, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to fraud by abuse of position and money laundering for approving false claims made against RSA Insurance Group PLC between early 2012 and July 2016.



Macey’s accomplice Debbie Starkings, who received 82 fraudulent payments into her bank account,...

