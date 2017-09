Fed. Circ. Upholds 16-Year Import Ban On India Steel Co.

Law360, Washington (September 11, 2017, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld a ban blocking an Indian steel company from importing to the U.S. for more than 16 years after the International Trade Commission found it egregiously lied and destroyed evidence during a trade secrets case.



The one-line decision affirmed the ITC decision to hit Viraj Profile Ltd. with the 16.7-year exclusion order for actively hindering its investigation into allegations from U.S.-based Valbruna Slater Stainless Inc. that Viraj stole detailed steel recipes and client databases.



While Viraj said the penalty was an...

