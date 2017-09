NJ Appeals Court Revives Home Defects Coverage Suit

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A homebuilding company’s expert was owed more consideration in a dispute with an insurer over payment of a judgment against a subcontractor sued over damage caused by allegedly shoddy construction work, a New Jersey appeals court said in reviving the coverage suit Monday.



The three-judge panel said the lower court was wrong to find that Selective Insurance Company of America did not have to cover the default judgment issued to homebuilding company Bob Meyer Communities Inc. in its dispute with subcontractor TRH Builders Inc. over defective...

To view the full article, register now.