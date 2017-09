NJ Court Says Developer's Motel Plan Has Enough Parking

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Monday upheld a developer’s plan to expand his Cape May motel and restaurant, ruling that the city’s planning board properly relied on “substantial evidence on the record” in approving the proposal and a related parking space variance.



The two-judge panel’s decision dealt a blow to three individuals who sued to overturn Adis Inc.’s proposal to renovate LaMer Beachfront Inn, arguing that the developer hadn’t proven, among other things, that it had enough parking spaces to support the project.



However, the...

