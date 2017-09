Golub Capital Supports PE Buyout Of Cafe Rio With $146M Loan

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Golub Capital on Monday announced that it has agreed to lend $146 million to support the acquisition of a majority stake in Salt Lake City, Utah-based Mexican restaurant chain Cafe Rio Inc. by private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co.



The financing comes in the form of a Golub Capital One-Loan Debt, or GOLD, facility, with Golub Capital acting as the administrative agent, sole bookrunner and sole lead arranger, according to a statement. The deal, announced late last week, sees Freeman Spogli add to its portfolio...

