Tax Court Backs IRS In Row Over Estate's Unused Exemption

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S.Tax Court on Monday sided with a decision by the Internal Revenue Service to reduce a tax exemption that the estate of a deceased Kentucky man had not used but instead passed on to his wife, finding that the agency had the authority to re-examine the husband’s estate after accepting its tax return.



The estate of Minnie Lynn Sower had challenged a tax deficiency of $788,165, which the IRS had calculated based on its decision to reduce by almost $1 million the deceased spousal unused...

To view the full article, register now.