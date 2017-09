Ex-Yukos Shareholders Say Russian Atty Is Elusive

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Former Yukos Oil Co. shareholders on Monday asked a California federal judge to allow them to serve by other means a lawyer believed to have information on Russia’s alleged efforts to manipulate foreign courts into setting aside a $50 billion award issued against the country related to the company's bankruptcy, arguing that the attorney is ducking their appeal proceedings.



The shareholders — Hulley Enterprises Ltd., Yukos Universal Ltd. and Veteran Petroleum Ltd. — say they have tried knocking on the doors of Edward Mouradian’s various homes...

