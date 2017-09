10th Circ. Freezes Utah Haze Fight After EPA Revisits Regs

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Monday paused a federal plan to reduce haze in Utah that would require major upgrades to two coal-fired power plants, saying it wouldn’t waste its time considering the plan now that it's under review by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



The appeals court issued an order putting the legal challenge to Clean Air Act regulations aiming to lower Utah's nitrogen oxide levels on hold. The EPA promulgated the rule for Utah’s haze under the Obama Administration last year, but President Donald Trump’s...

