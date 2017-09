UK Lawmakers Back Brexit Bill Transposing EU Laws

Law360, London (September 12, 2017, 9:35 AM BST) -- Britain took a step closer to leaving the European Union when lawmakers early Tuesday voted in favor of legislation to transfer EU laws onto British statute books, but Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy faces some key amendments before final passage.



Parliament voted 326 to 290 to back the government plan to ensure a smooth legal transition when Britain leaves the EU and its regulatory frameworks in March 2019.



The bill also would end the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, which ensures that law...

