King & Spalding Hires FRC's Chief Enforcement Lawyer
Gareth Rees QC is set to join King & Spalding’s special matters and government investigations practice, the law firm said, where he will focus on U.K. investigations and financial crime and regulatory advice.
Rees has been the executive director of enforcement and the executive counsel at the FRC — the body responsible for enforcing accounting...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login