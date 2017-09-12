King & Spalding Hires FRC's Chief Enforcement Lawyer

By Paige Long

Law360, London (September 12, 2017, 2:39 PM BST) -- The Financial Reporting Council’s executive counsel has quit the regulator and will be joining King & Spalding LLP's London office as partner on Nov. 1, the law firm confirmed on Tuesday.

Gareth Rees QC is set to join King & Spalding’s special matters and government investigations practice, the law firm said, where he will focus on U.K. investigations and financial crime and regulatory advice.

Rees has been the executive director of enforcement and the executive counsel at the FRC — the body responsible for enforcing accounting...
