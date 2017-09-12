EU Gives Nod For Exchange-Traded Derivatives' MiFIR Access

Law360, London (September 12, 2017, 4:55 PM BST) -- The European Commission said on Monday it has officially accepted recommendations from the European Securities and Markets Authority and ordered that exchange-traded derivatives should not be temporarily excluded from so-called open access provisions in MiFIR.



ESMA had been required to carry out an assessment to determine if ETDs should be exempted by the commission from the provisions for up to 30 months, under the Markets in Financial Infrastructure Regulation. The securities regulator concluded in April last year that providing nondiscriminatory access provisions to central clearinghouses is...

