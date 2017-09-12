FCA Warns Of 'Very High-Risk' Initial Coin Offerings

Law360, London (September 12, 2017, 10:40 AM BST) -- Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority on Tuesday issued a warning on the risks of investing in initial coin offerings, a new form of investing that involves issuing digital currencies or tokens to finance startups.



Initial coin offerings "are very high-risk, speculative investments," the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority said. (AP) Sources at the regulator told Law360 on Thursday that the FCA is considering regulation of the trend as it continues to soar, with figures indicating about $2 billion has been raised this year in cryptocurrency sales despite the...

To view the full article, register now.