Chubb Eyes Paris Move To Avoid Brexit Upheaval

Law360, London (September 12, 2017, 2:47 PM BST) -- Chubb Ltd., the world’s biggest publicly traded property and casualty insurer, will locate its European Union headquarters in France if Brexit goes ahead in March 2019 as planned, the company said Monday.



Chubb cited its significant presence in Paris and many years of working closely with domestic regulators as reasons for selecting France over popular post-Brexit alternatives like Luxembourg and Brussels.



"Paris is the principal office for our continental European operations, and we have a significant investment there in both financial and human resources, as well...

To view the full article, register now.