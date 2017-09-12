Chubb Eyes Paris Move To Avoid Brexit Upheaval

By William Shaw

Law360, London (September 12, 2017, 2:47 PM BST) -- Chubb Ltd., the world’s biggest publicly traded property and casualty insurer, will locate its European Union headquarters in France if Brexit goes ahead in March 2019 as planned, the company said Monday.

Chubb cited its significant presence in Paris and many years of working closely with domestic regulators as reasons for selecting France over popular post-Brexit alternatives like Luxembourg and Brussels.

"Paris is the principal office for our continental European operations, and we have a significant investment there in both financial and human resources, as well...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular