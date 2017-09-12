UK To Extend Reinsurance To Cover Cyberterrorism

Law360, London (September 12, 2017, 3:36 PM BST) -- The U.K. Treasury has agreed tentatively to let insurers access government funding to help cover huge claims made following a cyberterrorist attack, the mutual involved told Law360 on Tuesday.



Following two years of talks with Pool Reinsurance Co. Ltd., the government-backed terrorism reinsurer, the Treasury agreed in principle on Friday to extend a backup line of state credit to cover physical damage caused by online extremists. This emergency resource would help insurers deal with claims that were simply too big to pay, and Pool Re hopes...

