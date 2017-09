FINRA Fines C.L. King $750K For Part In Death Put Scheme

Law360, Los Angeles (September 12, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Tuesday fined broker-dealer C.L. King & Associate $750,000 for “negligent misrepresentations and omissions” in connection with a hedge fund customer’s scheme that profited from terminally ill patients’ death, weeks after a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission judge dropped related claims against the fund manager.



The censure by the FINRA hearing panel stems from business C.L. King did with a customer it assisted in 2012, Donald “Jay” Lathen and his hedge fund, Eden Arc Capital Management LLC, according to the decision released...

