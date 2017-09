Panamanian Drug Payment Row Must Be Arbitrated, Court Says

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of British Columbia has sent to arbitration a $1.24 million lawsuit initiated by a Panamanian online prescription drug company against entities — and people associated with them — that offered non-credit card payment-processing systems, even though the defendants hadn't signed the relevant arbitration agreement.



Northwestpharmacy.com Inc. had sued certain companies​, along with individuals associated with those companies​, that offered so-called "alternative payment mechanisms​" that allowed ​the online pharmacy to charge customers' bank accounts without having to go through major credit card companies. The...

