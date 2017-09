BIA Abused Discretion In Religious Asylum Bid: 10th Circ.

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals abused its discretion by denying a bid by a Chinese woman to reopen her asylum petition based on religious persecution after she introduced additional evidence that suggested the Chinese government increasingly persecuted Christians in 2014 and 2015, the Tenth Circuit held Monday.



The board erred by denying Liying Qiu’s December 2015 motion to reopen the case, failing to recognize that the petitioner submitted various pieces of evidence that suggests that the Chinese government “significantly increased” persecuting Christians in China during the...

