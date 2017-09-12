Insurance Industry Rallies Against EU's 'E-Card' Plans

Law360, London (September 12, 2017, 4:51 PM BST) -- Three major insurance lobbies have attacked the European Commission’s plans to help cross border trade with an ambitious services “e-card,” saying member states will be incapable of overseeing the system.



The Association of Mutual Insurers and Insurance Cooperatives in Europe, the European Federation of Insurance Intermediaries, and Insurance Europe all turned up the heat on the EU’s executive arm on Monday, saying the complex proposals could generate red tape and encourage fraud.



“Host member states would not have sufficient power and resources to properly oversee and...

