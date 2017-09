EPA, DOJ Ink $6.3M Deal With StarKist In Samoa Pollution Suit

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The federal government announced Tuesday it has come to an agreement with StarKist Co. that requires the food company to pay a $6.3 million penalty to end claims that it violated various environmental laws at an American Samoa-based tuna processing facility.



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice said they told a Pennsylvania federal court that they had reached a settlement with the Pittsburgh-based company and its subsidiary, Starkist Samoa Co. They said the settlement will ensure that the company complies with...

