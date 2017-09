Game Show Network Appeals Loss At FCC To DC Circ.

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Game Show Network urged the D.C. Circuit on Monday to review a Federal Communications Commission decision ending GSN's complaint that Cablevision wrongly relegated the channel to a less-watched programming tier, arguing that the agency had abused its discretion.



Game Show Network LLC asked the appeals court to set aside the FCC’s July decision reversing an administrative law judge’s ruling that found Cablevision Systems Corp. at fault for switching the game show channel into a premium sports package. The administrative law judge had ordered Cablevision to carry...

