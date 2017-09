Cravath Tells 2nd Circ. Shell Docs Secrecy Is 'Iron-Clad'

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP asked the Second Circuit on Tuesday to reverse a lower court’s decision ordering it to turn over Royal Dutch Shell documents in connection with litigation in the Netherlands, saying the documents are covered by an “iron-clad” confidentiality agreement and being forced to give them up would invite discovery tourism.



Neal Kumar Katyal of Hogan Lovells, arguing for Cravath, told the three-judge panel that litigants should not be able to “go after the lawyer” to get documents it could not get otherwise....

To view the full article, register now.