50 Cent Sues Ex-Managers For Tax Liability, ‘Self-Dealing’

Law360, Los Angeles (September 12, 2017, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson sued GSO Business Management LLC and one of its ex-partners on Tuesday, saying his former business managers ignored a way to reduce his tax liability during his bankruptcy and also “helped themselves” to $90,000 in fees without permission.



The complaint filed Tuesday in Connecticut bankruptcy court against GSO, several of its current partners and ex-partner Jonathan Schwartz claims that the firm’s poor counsel cost Jackson more than $200,000. The hip-hop artist also states that GSO won’t provide him with a forensic accounting...

