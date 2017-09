Discretion Needed On Early Intervention, FSI Chief Says

Law360, London (September 13, 2017, 4:38 PM BST) -- A regulator’s ability to apply judgment when attempting to avert a bank failure or close an institution down entirely should not be underestimated as rulebooks continue to expand globally, according to the chairman of the Basel Committee’s Financial Stability Institute.



Fernando Restoy, who is also a former member of the supervisory board at the European Central Bank, said on Tuesday that policymakers are required to weigh the benefits of taking early intervention measures against the costs of such actions, including the risk that premature, heavy-handed supervisory...

