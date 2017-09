EU Commission Chief Makes A Grab For London's Euro-Clearing

Law360, London (September 13, 2017, 1:13 PM BST) -- The president of the European Commission on Wednesday called for the bloc to immediately grant the European Central Bank greater control of derivative clearing in a post-Brexit, dealing a blow to London’s standing as a global financial center.



Jean-Claude Juncker used his state of the union address to demand European Union legislators approve a slew of outstanding laws designed to boost sluggish capital markets.



His speech referred to Brexit as part of an "annus horribilis" for the European project, but said the bloc must move forward...

