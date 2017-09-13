New UK Payment System Operator To Be Live 'By End Of 2017'

Law360, London (September 13, 2017, 5:17 PM BST) -- Britain will roll out a new payment system operator by the end of 2017, U.K. regulators announced Wednesday, as they finalize the consolidation of three existing players.



The Payment Systems Regulator and the Bank of England said the new operator will provide a single set of payment rails for businesses and individuals to move money around, simplifying the process and cutting costs for users.



Both regulators were tasked with delivering a new operator that could better handle the £75 trillion ($99 trillion) payments that Britain's banks...

