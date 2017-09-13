New UK Payment System Operator To Be Live 'By End Of 2017'

By Mark Taylor

Law360, London (September 13, 2017, 5:17 PM BST) -- Britain will roll out a new payment system operator by the end of 2017, U.K. regulators announced Wednesday, as they finalize the consolidation of three existing players.

The Payment Systems Regulator and the Bank of England said the new operator will provide a single set of payment rails for businesses and individuals to move money around, simplifying the process and cutting costs for users.

Both regulators were tasked with delivering a new operator that could better handle the £75 trillion ($99 trillion) payments that Britain's banks...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular