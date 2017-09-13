Regulations Keeping Automated Ships In Harbor, Report Says

By William Shaw

Law360, London (September 13, 2017, 5:35 PM BST) -- The failure of international regulators to keep pace with pilotless vessels is preventing automated shipping from picking up steam, a senior insurance trade lobby official has said.

Despite rapid innovations to develop unmanned boats and submarines, the high-tech industry is being kept in port by regulatory insistence that a person must be in charge on deck, according to Neil Roberts, manager of marine and aviation at the Lloyd’s Market Association.

“The technology is moving faster than the regulations. And before that regulatory change happens it’s difficult...
