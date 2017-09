MEPs Demand Probe Of $2.9B 'Azerbaijani Laundromat'

Law360, London (September 13, 2017, 5:36 PM BST) -- The European Parliament on Wednesday demanded an investigation into allegations that came to light earlier this month that Azerbaijan’s ruling elite operated a $2.9 billion scheme involving money laundering and influence-purchasing through four shell companies registered in the U.K.



Some 578 lawmakers voted for a probe into the “Azerbaijani Laundromat” allegations, with 19 opposing and a further 68 MEPs abstaining, the parliament said in a statement.



The legislature backed a resolution to condemn “attempts by Azerbaijan and other autocratic regimes in third countries to influence European...

