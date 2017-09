FDA Issues Final Rule On Produce Safety

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday announced that the produce safety rule under the Food Safety Modernization Act of 2010 is now final, establishing for the first time science-based minimum standards for the safe growing and harvesting of produce for human consumption.



The rule, first proposed in January 2013, lays out what is defined as a farm and sets standards for water quality and testing, and worker training and hygiene, as well as new requirements to help ward off the contamination of sprouts, which...

