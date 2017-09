'Gray Market' Duracell Importer Can't Proceed Anonymously

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT) -- An importer and distributor of so-called gray market Duracell batteries may not anonymously challenge a decision by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to restrict the entry into the U.S. of batteries bearing the iconic trademark, the U.S. Court of International Trade ordered on Tuesday.



The company may not continue as “XYZ Corp.” in its complaint challenging CBP’s decision in March to grant Duracell U.S. Operations Inc.'s bid to bar the entry into the U.S. of the copper-top batteries, according to the order by U.S. Court of...

