French Satellite Co. Wants Ex-CEO Suit In Del.

Law360, Wilmington (September 13, 2017, 4:38 PM EDT) -- French satellite operator and broadband service provider Eutelsat S.A. filed suit in Delaware Chancery Court late Tuesday against the former CEO of its Mexican subsidiaries, saying a dispute brought by him in Mexico over several employment agreements should be heard in Delaware.



In the complaint against Patricio E. Northland, the company says the former CEO of the company’s SatMex and SMVS affiliates brought an action in Mexican labor court over payouts from his stock compensation agreements despite language in those agreements that names Delaware as the...

To view the full article, register now.