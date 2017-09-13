9th Circ. Affirms Sentence For Hazardous-Waste Storage
Max Spatig was convicted in June 2015 at age 73 of a single count of violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, which prohibits the knowing storage or disposal of hazardous waste without a permit.
Spatig had 75 shipping containers' worth of materials from his concrete-floor-painting business, like lacquer, thinner, stripping agents, hydrochloric acid and degreaser, stored haphazardly on...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login