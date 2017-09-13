9th Circ. Affirms Sentence For Hazardous-Waste Storage

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A man convicted for storing large amounts of hazardous waste on his Idaho property was unable to convince the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to overturn his conviction,



Max Spatig was convicted in June 2015 at age 73 of a single count of violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, which prohibits the knowing storage or disposal of hazardous waste without a permit.



Spatig had 75 shipping containers' worth of materials from his concrete-floor-painting business, like lacquer, thinner, stripping agents, hydrochloric acid and degreaser, stored haphazardly on...

