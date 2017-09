DACA Deal Reached With Trump, Minority Leaders Say

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 11:12 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders struck a deal Wednesday regarding young, unauthorized immigrants living in the U.S., agreeing to codify protections from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program through legislation and move forward with "a package on border security, excluding the wall," according to a statement from the lawmakers.



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, shown in March, issued a joint statement Wednesday saying they had a "very productive meeting" with President Donald Trump and that the discussion "focused...

