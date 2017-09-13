Expert Analysis

8 Key Insurance Coverage Considerations For Harvey And Irma

By Peter Gillon, Geoffrey Greeves, Joseph Jean, Vincent Morgan and Matthew Jeweler September 13, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT) -- In the aftermath of two powerful hurricanes, the process of assessing the damage and rebuilding begins. Businesses suffered billions of dollars in losses during hurricanes Harvey and Irma, both in physical property damage and disruption of their business (i.e., lost profits). That is precisely why businesses purchase property and other commercial insurance — to indemnify them when disaster strikes. However, it is not uncommon for businesses to be unpleasantly surprised when they present a claim and their insurers are unwilling to stand behind the full insurance...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular