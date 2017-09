BREAKING: Trump Blocks Canyon Bridge’s $1.3B Chipmaker Buy Amid CFIUS Concerns

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday blocked Canyon Bridge Capital Partners Inc.’s planned $1.3 billion acquisition of chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp., siding with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States’ decision that the involvement of Chinese investors presents a national security concern.



The president issued the order prohibiting the acquisition of the chipmaker by the Chinese private equity firm due to the involvement of the Chinese government in the transaction, according to a statement from the White House press secretary. The statement points directly to...

To view the full article, register now.