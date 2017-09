House Vote Puts CFPB, SEC's Reach In Danger

Law360, Washington (September 14, 2017, 1:09 PM EDT) -- A financial services spending bill passed by the House of Representatives on Thursday would curtail the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and cut back the Securities and Exchange Commission’s reach under the Dodd-Frank Act.



The $20 billion spending bill, part of an eight-bill “minibus” of government spending bills that passed on a 211-198 vote, adopted some provisions of the House-passed Financial CHOICE Act that would rein in the power and purview of the CFPB, as well as cutting back on some of the changes made to the...

