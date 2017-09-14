Expert Analysis

Courts Continue To Assess Insurance Policies' Unique Terms

By Syed Ahmad, Walter Andrews and Patrick McDermott September 14, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Joining a growing number of courts, a Pennsylvania appellate court recently rejected a reinsurer’s “limits” defense. In Century Indemnity Co. v. OneBeacon Insurance Co., OneBeacon argued that its total exposure as Century’s reinsurer was capped by the “reinsurance accepted” amount in the reinsurance contracts. The roots of this defense extend back to the Second Circuit’s 1990 decision in Bellefonte Reins. Co. v. Aetna Cas. & Sur. Co. After the Bellefonte decision, more and more reinsurers began to contend that the reinsurance accepted amounts in their facultative...
